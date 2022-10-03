Myths surrounding miscarriage worsens plight of women and couples who suffer pregnancy loss. Photo: Shutterstock
Survey finds ‘myths’ surrounding miscarriages in Hong Kong worsens plight of women and couples
- More than 90 per cent in survey hold wrong belief that miscarriages are caused by long-term stress
- ‘Taboos’ around pregnancy and miscarriage lead to poor support for people who have suffered loss, survey finds
Myths surrounding miscarriage worsens plight of women and couples who suffer pregnancy loss. Photo: Shutterstock