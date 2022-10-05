The income gap between rich and poor has widened because of the coronavirus crisis, a charity survey has found. Photo: Nora Tam.
Gulf between rich and poor in Hong Kong widened during coronavirus crisis, charity report finds
- Top income households now earn about 47 times more a month than the poorest, up from 34.3 times in 2019
- Median monthly household income of richest goes up 6.3 per cent on pre-coronavirus levels, but falls by 22.9 per cent for lowest earners
