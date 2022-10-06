The fake SCMP page set up by scammers to dupe unsuspecting readers. Photo: Handout
Post logo, design and colours used in fake news report claiming Elon Musk set up ‘investment scheme’ for Hongkongers
- Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, who appears in photo attached to report, denies involvement
- Fake article was attributed to one of Post’s business reporters, and cited support from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Hang Seng Bank
The fake SCMP page set up by scammers to dupe unsuspecting readers. Photo: Handout