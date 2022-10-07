AIrline Cathay Pacific said it expected passenger and cargo figures to improve as Hong Kong returns to normal after Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Yik Yeung -man.
AIrline Cathay Pacific said it expected passenger and cargo figures to improve as Hong Kong returns to normal after Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Yik Yeung -man.
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific beats the drum for new recruits as airline begins long haul back to normal service

  • Cathay Pacific looks to recruit almost 2.500 cabin crew and cadet pilots as it prepares for increased passenger numbers
  • Airline says it wants to hire between now and 2024 as it predicts it will fly at a third of pre-Covid passenger capacity by year-end

Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 11:17pm, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
AIrline Cathay Pacific said it expected passenger and cargo figures to improve as Hong Kong returns to normal after Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Yik Yeung -man.
AIrline Cathay Pacific said it expected passenger and cargo figures to improve as Hong Kong returns to normal after Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Yik Yeung -man.
READ FULL ARTICLE