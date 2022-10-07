AIrline Cathay Pacific said it expected passenger and cargo figures to improve as Hong Kong returns to normal after Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Yik Yeung -man.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific beats the drum for new recruits as airline begins long haul back to normal service
- Cathay Pacific looks to recruit almost 2.500 cabin crew and cadet pilots as it prepares for increased passenger numbers
- Airline says it wants to hire between now and 2024 as it predicts it will fly at a third of pre-Covid passenger capacity by year-end
