Jobseekers line up at a Cathay Pacific recruitment fair. Photo: Jelly Tse
‘It’s my dream job’: Cathay Pacific’s first large-scale hiring fair in 3 years attracts candidates with high hopes for industry after easing of Hong Kong’s travel curbs
- Last-minute walk-in candidates head to two-day event as city’s flagship carrier looks to hire 2,000 flight attendants
- ‘I believe [the industry] will improve in the future,’ a 25-year-old aspiring flight attendant says
Jobseekers line up at a Cathay Pacific recruitment fair. Photo: Jelly Tse