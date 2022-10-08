Jobseekers line up at a Cathay Pacific recruitment fair. Photo: Jelly Tse
Jobseekers line up at a Cathay Pacific recruitment fair. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Society

‘It’s my dream job’: Cathay Pacific’s first large-scale hiring fair in 3 years attracts candidates with high hopes for industry after easing of Hong Kong’s travel curbs

  • Last-minute walk-in candidates head to two-day event as city’s flagship carrier looks to hire 2,000 flight attendants
  • ‘I believe [the industry] will improve in the future,’ a 25-year-old aspiring flight attendant says

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:08pm, 8 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Jobseekers line up at a Cathay Pacific recruitment fair. Photo: Jelly Tse
Jobseekers line up at a Cathay Pacific recruitment fair. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE