Society for Community Organisation reveals details of a transitional housing project under a five-year lease with the government in Kwai Chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Concern group urges Hong Kong housing authorities to take over supplying transitional homes
- Society for Community Organisation announces transitional housing project under a five-year lease in the industrial district of Kwai Chung
- Government has more resources and liberty concerning the tenancy, society says
Society for Community Organisation reveals details of a transitional housing project under a five-year lease with the government in Kwai Chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen