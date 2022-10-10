Public confidence for residential childcare services has declined, after recent reports of alleged child mistreatments. Photo: Nora Tam
Legislation to make it mandatory for those working with children to report suspected abuse will be expedited, says Hong Kong’s welfare minister
- Consultation with lawmakers will start in November, a month ahead of schedule, after spate of recent high-profile cases
- New unit that pays targeted visits to residential childcare homes will start running by the end of the month, says Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun
