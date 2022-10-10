There are about 2,500 independent car workshops in Hong Kong, with charges that are typically lower than authorised repair centres. Photo: Felix Wong
There are about 2,500 independent car workshops in Hong Kong, with charges that are typically lower than authorised repair centres. Photo: Felix Wong
Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong car owners now free to service vehicles at independent workshops, after 7 major distributors make U-turn on warranty conditions

  • City’s competition watchdog accepts distributors’ commitments to remove terms that effectively force customers to patronise designated centres
  • There are more than 2,500 independent car workshops in Hong Kong, whose charges are about 40 to 50 per cent lower than authorised workshops

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:05pm, 10 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There are about 2,500 independent car workshops in Hong Kong, with charges that are typically lower than authorised repair centres. Photo: Felix Wong
There are about 2,500 independent car workshops in Hong Kong, with charges that are typically lower than authorised repair centres. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE