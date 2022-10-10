There are about 2,500 independent car workshops in Hong Kong, with charges that are typically lower than authorised repair centres. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong car owners now free to service vehicles at independent workshops, after 7 major distributors make U-turn on warranty conditions
- City’s competition watchdog accepts distributors’ commitments to remove terms that effectively force customers to patronise designated centres
- There are more than 2,500 independent car workshops in Hong Kong, whose charges are about 40 to 50 per cent lower than authorised workshops
