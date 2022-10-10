A still from the music video for Mirror’s new single, “We All Are”. Photo: Handout
Mirror concert accident: up to 20,000 fans tune in for return of Hong Kong band, as some accuse band’s management of downplaying tragedy
- Supporters of Canto-pop boy band on Monday joined live-stream featuring launch of new music video for Mirror’s latest single
- But some internet users accuse MakerVille of distracting fans from accident in July that left dancer Mo Li at risk of becoming paralysed from neck down
