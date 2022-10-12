Well-wishers queue outside Still House boutique in Causeway Bay to leave messages of support for a dancer who suffered serious injuries during a concert by boy band Mirror. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Mirror concert accident: event organised for birthday of injured Hong Kong dancer Mo Li as fans call for inquiry results to be released soon
- Fans and well-wishers send love to dancer, still in hospital after giant television screen fell on him at July concert
- More than 100 supporters queue to leave messages of support at city boutique; many appeal for government to speed up inquiry
Well-wishers queue outside Still House boutique in Causeway Bay to leave messages of support for a dancer who suffered serious injuries during a concert by boy band Mirror. Photo: Dickson Lee.