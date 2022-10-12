Well-wishers queue outside Still House boutique in Causeway Bay to leave messages of support for a dancer who suffered serious injuries during a concert by boy band Mirror. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Well-wishers queue outside Still House boutique in Causeway Bay to leave messages of support for a dancer who suffered serious injuries during a concert by boy band Mirror. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Mirror concert accident: event organised for birthday of injured Hong Kong dancer Mo Li as fans call for inquiry results to be released soon

  • Fans and well-wishers send love to dancer, still in hospital after giant television screen fell on him at July concert
  • More than 100 supporters queue to leave messages of support at city boutique; many appeal for government to speed up inquiry

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 11:48pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Well-wishers queue outside Still House boutique in Causeway Bay to leave messages of support for a dancer who suffered serious injuries during a concert by boy band Mirror. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Well-wishers queue outside Still House boutique in Causeway Bay to leave messages of support for a dancer who suffered serious injuries during a concert by boy band Mirror. Photo: Dickson Lee.
READ FULL ARTICLE