The newspaper cartoon that landed artist Zunzi in hot water with the police force. Photo: Mingpao.
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police complain to newspaper over cartoon showing riot squad called to school to deal with unruly pupils

  • Police write letter of complaint to Ming Pao newspaper over ‘not factual’ cartoon by artist Zunzi
  • Cartoonist and Ming Pao deny they wanted to insult police; say cartoon designed to emphasise need for schools to show patience on discipline

Ng Kang-chungDanny Mok
Updated: 1:18am, 13 Oct, 2022

