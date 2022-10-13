The newspaper cartoon that landed artist Zunzi in hot water with the police force. Photo: Mingpao.
Hong Kong police complain to newspaper over cartoon showing riot squad called to school to deal with unruly pupils
- Police write letter of complaint to Ming Pao newspaper over ‘not factual’ cartoon by artist Zunzi
- Cartoonist and Ming Pao deny they wanted to insult police; say cartoon designed to emphasise need for schools to show patience on discipline
