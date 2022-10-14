Musicians welcome relaxation of Covid-19 ban on live performances. Photo: Shutterstock
From microphones to mobile phones: Hong Kong singer’s struggle to survive after live gigs axed in war against Covid-19
- A band’s lead singer says income was lost at a stroke after Covid-19 live performance ban was enforced
- Bar owner says relaxation too late for top Filipino performers forced to leave city as they could not find work and did not have permanent residency
Musicians welcome relaxation of Covid-19 ban on live performances. Photo: Shutterstock