Chinese couple keep afloat a community kitchen serving cancer patients and their families
Post video wins Online Journalism Association award, YouTube channel subscribers top 3 million
- The Healing Kitchen, by Shanghai-based video producer Thomas Yau, tells story of couple making difference in lives of families of cancer patients
- Judges praise video as telling ‘universal story through beautiful cinematography and raw, authentic interviews’
