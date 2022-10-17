Chinese couple keep afloat a community kitchen serving cancer patients and their families

Post video wins Online Journalism Association award, YouTube channel subscribers top 3 million

  • The Healing Kitchen, by Shanghai-based video producer Thomas Yau, tells story of couple making difference in lives of families of cancer patients
  • Judges praise video as telling ‘universal story through beautiful cinematography and raw, authentic interviews’

