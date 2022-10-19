A family of visits The Xiqu Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, a hub for Chinese opera. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong policy address: leader John Lee pens score for revival of music and arts scene with HK$60 million a year in subsidies and festivals
- Chief executive promises to revitalise music and arts scene and highlight city’s unique East-West fusion
- Cultural Commission, made up of sector leaders, to be created before end of the year to map out arts and culture programmes
