A general view of the northern area of Hong Kong’s New Territories, where major development in slated to take place in the coming decade. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong officials admit for the first time failure to boost public housing supply in short term, but vow enough homes in coming decade
- Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong says this was why ‘light public housing’ scheme was raised in city leader’s policy address a day earlier
- Finance chief Paul Chan however reassures public that land identified will yield 493,000 public and private homes by 2033, at least 60,000 more than original target
