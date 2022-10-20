A general view of the northern area of Hong Kong’s New Territories, where major development in slated to take place in the coming decade. Photo: Martin Chan
A general view of the northern area of Hong Kong’s New Territories, where major development in slated to take place in the coming decade. Photo: Martin Chan
John Lee policy address 2022
Hong Kong officials admit for the first time failure to boost public housing supply in short term, but vow enough homes in coming decade

  • Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong says this was why ‘light public housing’ scheme was raised in city leader’s policy address a day earlier
  • Finance chief Paul Chan however reassures public that land identified will yield 493,000 public and private homes by 2033, at least 60,000 more than original target

Lilian Cheng and Edith Lin

Updated: 5:09pm, 20 Oct, 2022

