Some 2,800 students from underprivileged families will be part of the Strive and Rise Programme. Photo: Nora Tam
Mentorship scheme raises HK$140 million, to benefit 2,800 Hong Kong youngsters from low-income families in first intake
- Strive and Rise Programme is a scheme by Chief Executive John Lee’s administration, designed to help disadvantaged students break the poverty trap
- Corporations that contributed either through sponsorship or by nominating mentors will be ‘strategic partners’ to help manage the programme
