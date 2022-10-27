The China Manned Space Agency extended its recruitment drive to Hong Kong and Macau for the first time. Photo: Xinhua
‘Overwhelming response’ as almost 50 researchers in Hong Kong apply for screening to join Chinese space mission as payload specialists
- Applications received from experts in universities, scientific research institutions and enterprises, Hong Kong government official reveals
- ‘Number is high because all applicants need to fulfil various listed criteria and it is not easy to pass that threshold just to be eligible,’ academic says
The China Manned Space Agency extended its recruitment drive to Hong Kong and Macau for the first time. Photo: Xinhua