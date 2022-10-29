The three-week drive is part of the selection process for the country’s fourth intake of astronauts. Photo: Xinhua
Aiming for the stars: Chinese astronaut recruitment drive attracts 120 hopefuls in Hong Kong
- More than half of candidates studied biology, medicine and engineering, technology minister says
- Country’s fourth intake of astronauts to include two payload specialists from Hong Kong and Macau
The three-week drive is part of the selection process for the country’s fourth intake of astronauts. Photo: Xinhua