The logo for the 35th Operation Santa Claus, run by the Post and broadcaster RTHK. Photo: SCMP
Operation Santa Claus, run by the Post and RTHK, takes flight for 35th year to raise millions of dollars for good causes in Hong Kong
- The Post and broadcaster RTHK join forces for annual fundraiser designed to improve the lives of the underprivileged
- Theme of “Sports and All” this year chosen as games bring people together and spread joy
The logo for the 35th Operation Santa Claus, run by the Post and broadcaster RTHK. Photo: SCMP