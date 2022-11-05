The long-awaited event entered its second day on Saturday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Sevens: musical feast in store for fans as local bands, singers set to hit stage this weekend

  • Local bands The Red Stripes and the Naggin Eejits, as well as singer-songwriter Eli Zaelo are expected to perform over the weekend
  • Event enters its second day after kicking off with fireworks and a performance from Canto-rock band Tai Chi

Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:19pm, 5 Nov, 2022

