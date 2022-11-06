Reiner Du Plessis, 38, spotted watching the games from the union’s corporate box with his friends. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong Sevens: South African tourists given corporate box to watch finals following earlier exclusion over coronavirus travel curbs
- Special arrangements made at Hong Kong Stadium for four visitors after they completed three days of medical surveillance under city’s Covid rules
- ‘At this stage, we’re only having fun,’ one of the travellers says after he was spotted watching finals with friends
