Hong Kong announced last month that it will resume working with private developers to build subsidised flats. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Getting Hong Kong developers to build subsidised flats will help, but government must monitor quality, experts say
- Some flats built by private developers decades ago had problems such as cracked walls, sinking land
- Awaiting details of new scheme, developers hope for sweeteners to get them to build subsidised flats
