Final fling at the Hong Kong Sevens as spectators wear the event’s traditional fancy dress. Photo: Sam Tsang
Final whistle to blow on Hong Kong Sevens rugby as crowds don fancy dress to celebrate event
- Fancy dress the order of the day as fans celebrate rugby and the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions
- Spectators dress as Power Rangers, Ronald McDonald and red gorillas emblazoned with Canada’s maple leaf on final day of Sevens
Final fling at the Hong Kong Sevens as spectators wear the event’s traditional fancy dress. Photo: Sam Tsang