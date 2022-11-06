The transport of the Guru Granth Sahib, the main holy text of Sikhism, into the faith’s just-renovated temple in Wan Chai. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s sole Sikh temple to reopen on Tuesday after HK$230 million renovation
- New building will feature medical centre, language classes, bigger kitchen and library after five-year revamp
- Cost of the new building paid for by Hong Kong Sikhs, with some giving millions of dollars to help fund the work
