Hong Kong’s officials have said the return of the rugby Sevens is a big win for the city after years of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong officials hail return of rugby Sevens ‘resounding success’, as Australia defy the odds to secure last-gasp win
- Chief Executive John Lee calls the tournament ‘one of the most popular sporting events in Asia’ and ‘living proof’ Hong Kong has returned to the world stage
- Australia turn back time with historic win, unseating Fiji and winning for the first time in 34 years
Hong Kong’s officials have said the return of the rugby Sevens is a big win for the city after years of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Sam Tsang