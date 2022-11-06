Hong Kong’s officials have said the return of the rugby Sevens is a big win for the city after years of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong officials hail return of rugby Sevens ‘resounding success’, as Australia defy the odds to secure last-gasp win

  • Chief Executive John Lee calls the tournament ‘one of the most popular sporting events in Asia’ and ‘living proof’ Hong Kong has returned to the world stage
  • Australia turn back time with historic win, unseating Fiji and winning for the first time in 34 years

Josh Ball Tom Bell Nicolas Atkin and Matt Eaton

Updated: 12:00am, 7 Nov, 2022

