The Hong Kong government still aims to bring the wait for public flats down to three years, says the city’s housing secretary. Photo: Jelly Tse
Government aims to cut waiting time for public housing to 3 years despite Hong Kong leader giving 4½ years as new target
- Chief Executive John Lee proposed a new ‘light public housing’ scheme to cut the waiting time for public flats from 6 years to 4½ years by 2026-27
- Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin says she thinks undesirable subdivided flats with poor living conditions will not exist in 10 years
The Hong Kong government still aims to bring the wait for public flats down to three years, says the city’s housing secretary. Photo: Jelly Tse