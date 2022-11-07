The Hong Kong government still aims to bring the wait for public flats down to three years, says the city’s housing secretary. Photo: Jelly Tse
Government aims to cut waiting time for public housing to 3 years despite Hong Kong leader giving 4½ years as new target

  • Chief Executive John Lee proposed a new ‘light public housing’ scheme to cut the waiting time for public flats from 6 years to 4½ years by 2026-27
  • Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin says she thinks undesirable subdivided flats with poor living conditions will not exist in 10 years

Edith Lin

Updated: 8:19pm, 7 Nov, 2022

