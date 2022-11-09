Jec Sernande (left), Armafe Gipulan Cajiben and Jaime Wong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Operation Santa Claus: group helping Hong Kong’s migrant workers speak up about injustice looks beyond borders

  • Justice Without Borders provides logistics and legal aid to those who have returned to their home countries but still have legal cases being processed in Hong Kong
  • The NGO is one of 15 charitable projects that will be the beneficiaries of this year’s Operation Santa Claus

Nadeem Aiman

Updated: 10:09am, 9 Nov, 2022

