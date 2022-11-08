A 63-year-old man died when he fell into a manhole while attempting to retrieve his wallet in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Handout
Man’s attempt to retrieve wallet from Hong Kong sewer turns into fatal accident
- The 63-year-old removed manhole cover and tried to get his wallet but fell in head first
- Incident was caught on closed-circuit television, police say there was nothing suspicious about the case
