Communicating using sign language are (from left to right) Mei Chan Fung, Senior Project Coordinator of SLCO Community Resources; Tsui Lok-yan, Deaf Sign Bilingual Instructor and pupil Choi Wai-hei. Picture: Edmond So
Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong charity teaching special needs children to communicate gets helping hand

  • Organisation aims to popularise sign language, promotes sign bilingualism – the use of both signed and spoken language – and encourages inclusiveness
  • Charity’s Operation Santa Claus project will enable children with special needs aged 18 or below to learn sign language

Carrie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Nov, 2022

