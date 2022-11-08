A doubling of tobacco tax could push the price of a pack of cigarettes in Hong Kong to HK$100. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong to consider lifetime ban on younger generations buying cigarettes, health chief confirms

  • Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau twice raises possibility of city tightening tobacco laws to among the world’s strictest
  • Gradually raising legal age for buying tobacco products also among options

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:41pm, 8 Nov, 2022

