The fair will be held from January 16 to 22 next year at 15 locations, including Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
‘I’m in it to win it’: Hong Kongs florists optimistic about business ahead of Lunar New Year fair
- Bidding for 175 wet goods stalls begins, with three-by-four-metre stall attracting highest bid of HK$56,000
- Event, which was suspended this year, will be held from January 16 to 22 next year at 15 locations, including Victoria Park
The fair will be held from January 16 to 22 next year at 15 locations, including Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong