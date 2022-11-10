Travellers queue to get tested for Covid at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong before they cross into mainland China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Beijing vows support for Hong Kong’s ‘scientific-based Covid adjustments’ to further open up to country and world

  • National Health Commission Vice-Minister Cao Xuetao gives assurance at flagship healthcare summit in city, warns outbreaks still occurring across country
  • City leader John Lee says authorities identifying more room to ease measures and ‘bring a world of business back’

Natalie WongSammy HeungCannix Yau
Natalie Wong Sammy Heung and Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:27pm, 10 Nov, 2022

