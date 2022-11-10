Travellers queue to get tested for Covid at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong before they cross into mainland China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Beijing vows support for Hong Kong’s ‘scientific-based Covid adjustments’ to further open up to country and world
- National Health Commission Vice-Minister Cao Xuetao gives assurance at flagship healthcare summit in city, warns outbreaks still occurring across country
- City leader John Lee says authorities identifying more room to ease measures and ‘bring a world of business back’
Travellers queue to get tested for Covid at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong before they cross into mainland China. Photo: Dickson Lee