Hong Kong’s Buildings Department has inspected a private residential site under construction after a potential structural problem was exposed in a news report posted online, while the developer has made assurances that the issue was being resolved and it would not compromise safety. The department on Friday sent officers to inspect the construction site of The Grand Mayfair I on top of Kam Sheung Road railway station near Yuen Long, to investigate if the contractor had violated any guidelines or regulations. The inspection was carried out a day after media reported that problems were identified on the site and structural columns would have to be torn down, while developer Grand Ample stressed that remedial works did not involve demolition. “[The] overall timeline, structural integrity and quality of the project remain intact,” a spokesman for the developer said. Hong Kong aims to cut wait for public flats to 3 years: housing secretary A source close to the developer told the Post that the problem, spotted during its regular inspection in October, was workers had not bound the columns of the foundation according to the methodology specified in the building plan. The developer, which is a joint venture of Sino Land, K Wah International and China Overseas Land and Investment, said that there were discrepancies from the approved building plan in some columns undergoing rebar installation. The site’s main contractor had been instructed to inspect and follow up, the spokesman said, adding a remedial proposal had been approved by the project’s registered structural engineer, with such works already in progress. The MTR Corporation, the site’s land owner, on Friday said it had been informed and had received a follow-up proposal from the developer, adding it had requested the developer to handle the matter seriously. A Buildings Department spokesman said the authorised engineer of the project had already demanded the contractor fix the fault after steel bars were found to have been wrongly installed. Hong Kong developers may apply to build estates mixing private and public flats The department had not been informed as it would not cause immediate danger, the spokesman said, adding the discovery by the engineer had shown the existing supervising mechanism was effective. Registered structural engineer Edward Chan Sai-cheong said there might have been an oversight leading to the contractor using inadequate steel reinforcement or concrete with insufficient strength. However, Chan pointed out that the rectification works would be relatively easy to carry out, saying the overall project progress would not be affected. “It’s fortunate that the site is still in the early stage of construction with no floors being built yet. The rectification works will be rather simple. You just need to remove the eight columns and rebuild them,” he said. “There will be no impact on the project delivery.” Structural engineer Ngai Hok-yan said it was rare for contractors to intentionally ignore the approved plan, adding that in cases where they needed to deviate from the site’s design to cope with some technical challenges they could submit an amended plan to the Buildings Department. Monitor quality when developers build subsidised flats in Hong Kong, experts say “There must be instances where workers did not follow the approved designs so we need to uphold our site supervision to ensure project safety and quality. The existing site monitoring system is sound enough to identify any building deficiencies in a timely manner,” he said. The Grand Mayfair project was awarded to Grand Ample in May 2017 by the city’s sole railway operator MTR Corporation. The project’s phase one was the fastest-selling development in the city in the past four years. It is expected to be completed in October 2024. During two rounds of sales in early May, 710 flats – or 99 per cent of the offering – worth HK$6.6 billion (US$840.9 billion) were sold in six days. Another public housing estate above a railway station, The Pavilia Farm III at Tai Wai developed by New World Development, had to have two of the seven tower blocks rebuilt as concrete walls did not meet approved design requirements and failed concrete strength tests.