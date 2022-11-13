A Muslim family gets their first taste of KFC at the halal-certified branch at Chuang’s London Plaza in Jordan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A Muslim family gets their first taste of KFC at the halal-certified branch at Chuang’s London Plaza in Jordan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Halal in Hong Kong: Muslims cheer KFC’s move, hope more fast-food chains, restaurants will cater to community

  • Choices are limited for the city’s 300,000 Muslims, as there are only 63 halal-certified restaurants
  • There’s a need to raise awareness about Islamic dietary restrictions, say some in the community

Yanni Chow
Yanni Chow

Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Muslim family gets their first taste of KFC at the halal-certified branch at Chuang’s London Plaza in Jordan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A Muslim family gets their first taste of KFC at the halal-certified branch at Chuang’s London Plaza in Jordan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE