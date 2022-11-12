Members of Hong Kong boy band Mirror have expressed shock at the findings of the investigation into an accident at their concert. Photo: Facebook
Mirror accident: Hong Kong boy band members, dancers express shock over report findings, venue operators to be grilled in legislature
- Officials overseeing venue set to be grilled on unresolved issues arising from report, Post has learned
- Anson Kong says he hopes Hong Kong can better protect performers, while Anson Lo vows to pay close attention to stage safety
