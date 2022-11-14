Residents at a centre run by the Home of Loving Faithfulness get into the festive spirit by painting Christmas decorations. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Operation Santa Claus: charity for disabled Hongkongers shows Christmas spirit all year round

  • Volunteers and staff at Home of Loving Faithfulness provide care for those with moderate to severe intellectual and physical disabilities
  • Charity says it hopes to use money raised by donors, including Operation Santa Claus, to hire more staff and care for even more people

Cindy Sui

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Nov, 2022

