Representatives of EU member states at the Pride Parade in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Protecting LGBTQ rights can be ‘selling point’ for Hong Kong, top British diplomat says
- British consul general Brian Davidson suggests better safeguarding rights of same-sex couples could be advantage for city as it battles with regional rivals
- Speaking on sidelines of Pride Parade, Davidson also says NGOs remain concerned over being branded as colluding with foreign forces under national security law
Representatives of EU member states at the Pride Parade in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen