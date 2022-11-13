Catholic Bishop Stephen Chow says the church’s institutions and members have increased support to young people in jail, providing education and rehabilitation. Photo: Handout
Beijing can help Hong Kong society heal by saying where ‘red lines’ of national security law lie, says Catholic bishop
- Bishop Stephen Chow says church is not ‘lying flat’, but has been helping young people in prison
- Main crisis in city’s wounded society is that ‘different groups only think of their own interests’
