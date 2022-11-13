Saajandeep Singh, who is said to be the first locally trained Sikh solicitor in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong resident goes from hiding his religion to fit in to becoming city’s first locally trained turbaned Sikh solicitor
- Growing up next to Stanley Prison, watching inmates, inspired Saajandeep Singh to become a solicitor
- Newly admitted solicitor hopes others from ethnic minority communities will also seek higher education and pursue law
