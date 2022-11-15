Kartika Puspitasari, a domestic helper who had been abused by her employer, gets support at the Bethune House Migrant Women’s Refuge. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong charity supporting exploited migrant workers dreams that one day it will not be needed
- About 900 women sought and received help from Bethune House in each of the past two years
- Organisation provides abused, exploited or distressed foreign domestic helpers with emergency accommodation, food, legal help and other assistance
