RDA supervising instructor Sabine Behrndt (right) and rider Leong Pui-yee demonstrate the simulator programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
No horseplay: new riding simulator therapy in Hong Kong offers disabled entry into sport
- Leong Pui-yee, who has cerebral palsy, shares benefits of horse-riding as a long-time participant in Riding for the Disabled Association activities
- In partnership with Operation Santa Claus, association hopes to bring new simulator programme to more people to help them with fitness and confidence
RDA supervising instructor Sabine Behrndt (right) and rider Leong Pui-yee demonstrate the simulator programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong