(L-R) Peony Tam, Project manager (L1); Student Emma Yung Yuen-chi (Upper row, L2) from Ng Yuk Secondary School; Jay Kan (R1), Project Consultant and Alicia Lui (Lower row, L2) , founder of Women In Sports Empowered Hong Kong pose at the Ng Yuk Secondary School. 18OCT22 SCMP /K. Y. Cheng
Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong NGO uses sport to empower women and break down stereotypes
- Women and girls like Emma Yung, a Form Four student, have found an unexpected escape from daily troubles through sport
- Women In Sports Empowered Hong Kong (WISE) delivers activities and workshops to help females gain confidence and take better control of their lives
