A room at the PH2 hostel, run by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong hotels hesitant over proposal to turn their rooms into long-term rentals for the young amid hopes of post-Covid tourism boost

  • Hotels banking on return of tourists as government wants to expand youth hostel scheme to provide 3,000 more places inside five years
  • But industry figure predicts rental costs could be higher than present room rates because of long-term commitment and need to cover future cost increases

Edith Lin

Updated: 11:10pm, 16 Nov, 2022

