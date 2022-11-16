A room at the PH2 hostel, run by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong hotels hesitant over proposal to turn their rooms into long-term rentals for the young amid hopes of post-Covid tourism boost
- Hotels banking on return of tourists as government wants to expand youth hostel scheme to provide 3,000 more places inside five years
- But industry figure predicts rental costs could be higher than present room rates because of long-term commitment and need to cover future cost increases
