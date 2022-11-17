Director of Broadcasting Eddie Cheung (left), Chief Secretary Eric Chan and Mabel Sieh, the Post’s director of corporate social responsibility at the ceremony. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Operation Santa Claus celebrates 35 years of raising millions in donations for Hong Kong’s underprivileged
- Anniversary ceremony puts festive fundraising in the spotlight with city’s chief secretary calling on all to contribute to the initiative
- Under this year’s ‘Sports and All’ campaign, 15 charitable projects receive valuable funds and exposure
