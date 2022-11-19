Police and fire services officials have urged residents to refrain from going on trails alone. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police warn of almost 10 per cent fatality rate for solo hikers who require rescue, urge residents to install GPS app for easier tracking
- Fatality rate for hikers accompanied by other people much lower at 4 per cent, chief inspector says
- Hiking accidents have become more common in recent years, with more Hongkongers heading outdoors
Police and fire services officials have urged residents to refrain from going on trails alone. Photo: Dickson Lee