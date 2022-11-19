Police and fire services officials have urged residents to refrain from going on trails alone. Photo: Dickson Lee
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police warn of almost 10 per cent fatality rate for solo hikers who require rescue, urge residents to install GPS app for easier tracking

  • Fatality rate for hikers accompanied by other people much lower at 4 per cent, chief inspector says
  • Hiking accidents have become more common in recent years, with more Hongkongers heading outdoors

Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:57pm, 19 Nov, 2022

