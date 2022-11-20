Sections of Hong Kong’s country parks could be studied as possible housing development sites, a minister has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Fringes of Hong Kong’s country parks earmarked as possible housing sites, minister says, reiterating support for Lantau Tomorrow plan
- Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn says government ‘not excluding studying individual fringes of country parks’, but says sites are not easy land grabs
- Authorities committed to ambitious plan to create man-made islands for development of metropolis off Lantau Island, she adds
