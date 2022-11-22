Connie Lo at home in Sham Shui Po. Lo lives with her husband and daughter in a subdivided flat. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s low-income families cut back on food and extra lessons to cope with electricity tariff increase
- Tenants will struggle with electricity tariff increase, says member of Kwai Chung Subdivided Flat Residents Alliance
- Housewife fears gas, water and rent costs will go up after the electricity tariff increases
Connie Lo at home in Sham Shui Po. Lo lives with her husband and daughter in a subdivided flat. Photo: Xiaomei Chen