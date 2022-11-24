Tackling Hong Kong’s housing shortage could allow for the creation of larger living spaces in the future, a minister has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Average waiting time for public rental flat in Hong Kong drops to 5.6 years as housing chief says future homes could be bigger
- Government may be able to build bigger flats when it dominates land supply and has accelerated development procedures, Winnie Ho says
- Housing secretary adds administration will try to extend lease of light public housing sites so tenants do not need to move out until public rental flats are ready
