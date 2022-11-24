Tackling Hong Kong’s housing shortage could allow for the creation of larger living spaces in the future, a minister has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Tackling Hong Kong’s housing shortage could allow for the creation of larger living spaces in the future, a minister has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Average waiting time for public rental flat in Hong Kong drops to 5.6 years as housing chief says future homes could be bigger

  • Government may be able to build bigger flats when it dominates land supply and has accelerated development procedures, Winnie Ho says
  • Housing secretary adds administration will try to extend lease of light public housing sites so tenants do not need to move out until public rental flats are ready

Edith Lin

Updated: 8:11am, 24 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tackling Hong Kong’s housing shortage could allow for the creation of larger living spaces in the future, a minister has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Tackling Hong Kong’s housing shortage could allow for the creation of larger living spaces in the future, a minister has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE