Audit officials have asked the Social Welfare Department to look at ways to better estimate the number of street sleepers who were not registered. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong homeless numbers rise, but resources not enough to cope with problem, Audit Commission warns
- Fewer than 40 per cent of registered street sleepers received support from government subsidised groups in last year
- One academic estimates at least 3,000 people live on the streets compared with 1,564 official number of registered homeless
