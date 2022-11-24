Senior hhotographer Dickson Lee’s picture titled ‘E-vouchers plan omits some of neediest’ won the bronze prize in the news photography category.
Senior hhotographer Dickson Lee’s picture titled ‘E-vouchers plan omits some of neediest’ won the bronze prize in the news photography category.
Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

South China Morning Post wins 2 prizes at Consumer Rights Reporting Awards

  • Series exploring impact of inflation wins bronze prize in feature writing category
  • Senior photographer Dickson Lee also awarded bronze for image showing disappointment of some ethnic minority members over e-voucher scheme

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 11:59pm, 24 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Senior hhotographer Dickson Lee’s picture titled ‘E-vouchers plan omits some of neediest’ won the bronze prize in the news photography category.
Senior hhotographer Dickson Lee’s picture titled ‘E-vouchers plan omits some of neediest’ won the bronze prize in the news photography category.
READ FULL ARTICLE